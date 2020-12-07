 

Belgium Federal Public Service of Foreign Affairs Transforms Global ICT Environment With Orange Business Services

The Belgian Federal Public Service of Foreign Affairs (FPS FA) has signed a new agreement with Orange Business Services to transform its global communications infrastructure. The renewed and expanded contract overhauls network, security and application infrastructure across 118 locations in 87 countries. Additional network resilience is supported through fully integrated satellite services. The solutions will help deliver the high level of performance, resilience and security required by diplomatic staff to support Belgium’s interests and citizens abroad.

The new solutions support the Ministry’s cloud migration to Office 365 and its requirement to centralize critical data in Belgium (Photo: Orange Business Services)

The new solutions support the Ministry’s cloud migration to Office 365 and its requirement to centralize critical data in Belgium. Flexible SD-WAN will ensure network and cloud connectivity with strong security and application optimization. Flexibility is guaranteed with uCPEs deployed at sites for virtualized services, with satellite being a natural extension for remote locations. There will also be a refresh of the wireless and LAN infrastructures in all locations, and managed security will be provided both at the network level and within the cloud.

The agreement includes an annual innovation fund of €800K for projects to help the Belgian Ministry stay at the forefront of technology development. The first of many co-innovation projects focuses on Master Data Management led by the Orange company Business & Decision.

Workspace of the future
 As part of the managed Office 365 solution, Orange Business Services will also provide services on a unified communications solution based on Microsoft Teams to help deliver the workspace of the future for its diplomats. This involves the migration of all its sites to the new system, along with the provision of Direct Routing and Business Talk, which will help to significantly reduce calling expenses.

The Flexible SD-WAN solution using Universal CPEs based at the remote sites provides network function virtualization (NFV). The technology gives the Ministry agility to install and manage network functions remotely, which is a clear advantage considering challenges to deploy network equipment in all parts of the world.

