 

PrairieSky Royalty Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:01  |  11   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky”) (TSX:PSK) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CDN $0.06 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020.   This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
 
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000
 
www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/847b5349-71f5-4f0c-b0e0- ...


PrairieSky Royalty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PrairieSky Royalty Declares Quarterly Dividend CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky”) (TSX:PSK) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CDN $0.06 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2021 to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...