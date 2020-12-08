 

Kronos Bio Appoints Pasit Phiasivongsa, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Pasit Phiasivongsa, Ph.D., as senior vice president, pharmaceutical development. Dr. Phiasivongsa brings more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry overseeing manufacturing processes for novel medicines.

“I am delighted to welcome Pasit to the leadership team at Kronos Bio,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO. “Pasit has a proven track record of success in devising and executing accelerated manufacturing strategies throughout a product’s life cycle, from clinical development to commercial supply. He will be an instrumental member of our team as we prepare to begin clinical testing of KB-0742, our CKD9 inhibitor, and initiate our planned pivotal trial for entospletinib, our SYK inhibitor, next year.”

Dr. Phiasivongsa has extensive experience overseeing chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) development strategies and advancing programs from proof-of-concept validation through commercial production. He most recently served as senior vice president, technical operations, at Principia Biopharma, a Sanofi company, where he led all CMC development, manufacturing and supply chain-related activities and built the company’s technical operations organization. Prior to Principia, he was vice president, pharmaceutical development, at Tobira Therapeutics (acquired by Allergan), where he was responsible for CMC, technical operations and supply chain activities, and led the intellectual property strategy and development for the company’s core assets. Earlier in his career, he held positions in drug discovery, development and manufacturing at Dynavax Technologies; Onyx Pharmaceuticals, an Amgen subsidiary; Proteolix, Inc. (acquired by Onyx Pharmaceuticals); Astex Pharmaceuticals (formerly SuperGen, Inc.); and Optimer Pharmaceuticals. He began his career as a research assistant at Cell Pathways, Inc.

“I am thrilled to be joining Kronos Bio at this transformative time when the company will soon commence clinical testing of two investigational therapies,” said Dr. Phiasivongsa. “I look forward to working with the team to advance our current programs and guide pharmaceutical development strategy for the future. Together, we have an exceptional opportunity to improve patients’ lives.”

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Kronos Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified Cancers
23.11.20
Kronos Bio Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.11.20
Kronos Bio Reports Recent Business Progress and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results