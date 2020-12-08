Kronos Bio Appoints Pasit Phiasivongsa, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Pasit Phiasivongsa, Ph.D., as senior vice president, pharmaceutical development. Dr. Phiasivongsa brings more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry overseeing manufacturing processes for novel medicines.



“I am delighted to welcome Pasit to the leadership team at Kronos Bio,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO. “Pasit has a proven track record of success in devising and executing accelerated manufacturing strategies throughout a product’s life cycle, from clinical development to commercial supply. He will be an instrumental member of our team as we prepare to begin clinical testing of KB-0742, our CKD9 inhibitor, and initiate our planned pivotal trial for entospletinib, our SYK inhibitor, next year.”