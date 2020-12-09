 

Sanofi and Kiadis satisfy competition condition related to the tender offer

This is a joint press release by Sanofi ("Sanofi") and Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis"), pursuant to the provisions of Section 4, paragraph 3 of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) and Section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014), in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis (the "Offer"). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Document") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the "AFM") and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten) (the ''FSMA''). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Paris, France and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 9 December 2020 – Sanofi (Euronext: SAN and NYSE: SNY) and Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS)

Reference is made to the joint press release by Sanofi and Kiadis dated 2 November 2020 in respect of the Offer to be made by Sanofi at an offer price of EUR 5.45 in cash per share (cum dividend).

Sanofi and Kiadis confirm that they are making good progress on the preparations for the Offer. As announced on 30 November 2020, the Offer Document in relation to the Offer was filed with the AFM on 30 November 2020 and is under review.

Today, Sanofi and Kiadis jointly announce that the competition condition for completion of the Offer as announced in the press release of 2 November 2020, has now been satisfied.

Sanofi and Kiadis anticipate that the Offer will close in the first half of 2021.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Parijs, Frankrijk en Amsterdam, Nederland, 9 december 2020 – Sanofi (Euronext: SAN en NYSE: SNY) en Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” of de “Vennootschap”) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussels: KDS)

Verwezen wordt naar het gezamenlijk persbericht van Sanofi en Kiadis van 2 november 2020 met betrekking tot het voorgenomen openbaar bod (het Bod) dat door Sanofi zal worden uitgebracht tegen een biedprijs van EUR 5,45 in contanten (cum dividend) per aandeel.

