Sanofi and Kiadis satisfy competition condition related to the tender offer
This is a joint press release by Sanofi ("Sanofi") and Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis"), pursuant to the provisions of Section 4, paragraph 3 of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) and Section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014), in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis (the "Offer").
Paris, France and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 9 December 2020 – Sanofi (Euronext: SAN and NYSE: SNY) and Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS)
Reference is made to the joint press release by Sanofi and Kiadis dated 2 November 2020 in respect of the Offer to be made by Sanofi at an offer price of EUR 5.45 in cash per share (cum dividend).
Sanofi and Kiadis confirm that they are making good progress on the preparations for the Offer. As announced on 30 November 2020, the Offer Document in relation to the Offer was filed with the AFM on 30 November 2020 and is under review.
Today, Sanofi and Kiadis jointly announce that the competition condition for completion of the Offer as announced in the press release of 2 November 2020, has now been satisfied.
Sanofi and Kiadis anticipate that the Offer will close in the first half of 2021.
Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling
Parijs, Frankrijk en Amsterdam, Nederland, 9 december 2020 – Sanofi (Euronext: SAN en NYSE: SNY) en Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” of de “Vennootschap”) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussels: KDS)
Verwezen wordt naar het gezamenlijk persbericht van Sanofi en Kiadis van 2 november 2020 met betrekking tot het voorgenomen openbaar bod (het Bod) dat door Sanofi zal worden uitgebracht tegen een biedprijs van EUR 5,45 in contanten (cum dividend) per aandeel.
