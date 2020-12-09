 

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020, ended September 30, 2020.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company reported net sales of $6.3 million, an increase of 31% from $4.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The Company reported fourth quarter net income of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.06 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Total sales for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, were $21.6 million, an increase of 23% from $17.6 million for full year 2019. The Company reported fiscal 2020 net income of $3.3 million, or $0.19 per share, an increase over $1.9 million, or $0.11 per share, for fiscal 2019.

Geoffrey Hedrick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IS&S, said, “I am pleased to report our second consecutive year of growth in revenues, earnings and cash flow, and the Company’s best annual operating profit in 10 years. We’ve achieved these results while remaining committed to implementing precautions against COVID-19 that seek to ensure the safety of our employees, suppliers and customers. As a result of this steady progress, as well as our confidence in our continued success, in September we declared a special, $0.65 per share dividend as a means to provide tangible returns to our shareholders. We remain in excellent financial condition with significant liquidity and no debt.”

“Among the many achievements driving our success was an OEM supply contract signed with Textron for our ThrustSense Autothrottle with LifeGuard protection, which will now come as standard equipment on all of Textron’s new King Air 360 and King Air 260 turboprops. In addition, by working with Textron, we will be able to better pursue the significant retrofit opportunities represented by the approximately 5,000 King Air’s currently in service. And, in September, we announced that the FAA had certified our Synthetic Vision (SVS) installation and Autothrottle Upgrade for the Eclipse Jet, which marks our first upgrade offered directly to Eclipse owners. We already are shipping orders. Our strategy to concentrate our focus on technological innovation with substantial growth opportunities, continues to yield rewarding results. As a result, we are building a foundation of long-term OEM contracts that we believe will provide an underlying base of recurring production orders. Our goal remains to leverage our innovative cost-for-performance to serve the growing needs of the commercial air transport, military and business aviation markets.”

At September 30, 2020, the Company had $12.6 million of cash on hand. On September 4, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of $0.65 per share, or approximately $11.2 million, which was paid on October 1, 2020, and which appears as a dividend payable on the September 30, 2020, balance sheet, offset by a corresponding restricted cash . Net cash flows from operating activities were $2.2 million for the year, with $1.6 million of the total realized in the fourth quarter.

New orders in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were over $3.4 million and backlog as of September 30, 2020, was $3.6 million. Backlog excludes potential future sole-source production orders from the Pilatus PC-24, the KC-46A and the Textron King Air 360 and King Air 260 ThrustSense Autothrottle programs, all of which are currently in production. The Company expects these programs to remain in production for multiple years and that these contracts will add to production sales already in backlog.

Full Year Results

Total sales for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, were $21.6 million, an increase of 23% from $17.6 million for full year 2019. The Company reported fiscal 2020 net income of $3.3 million, or $0.19 per share, an increase over $1.9 million, or $0.11 per share, for fiscal 2019.

Conference Call

The Company will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and the Company’s business outlook and product development. Please use the following dial-in number to register your name and company affiliation for the conference call: 844-739-3798 and ask to be joined into the Innovative Solutions & Support call. The call will also be carried live on the Investor Relations page of the Company web site at www.innovative-ss.com.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Autothrottle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

Certain matters contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are “forward-looking” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
September 30, September 30,

2020

 

2019

ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,603,967

$ 22,416,830

Restricted cash

11,180,900

-

Accounts receivable

4,369,111

2,348,537

Contract asset

-

80,182

Inventories

4,291,335

4,470,694

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

675,109

642,049

 
Total current assets

33,120,422

29,958,292

 
Property and equipment, net

8,175,872

8,444,692

Other assets

249,543

154,041

 
Total assets

$ 41,545,837

$ 38,557,025

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$ 790,892

$ 1,079,073

Dividends payable

11,180,900

-

Accrued expenses

1,361,960

1,110,918

Contract liability

313,365

29,231

 
Total current liabilities

13,647,117

2,219,222

 
Non-current deferred income taxes

129,689

129,651

 
Total liabilities

13,776,806

2,348,873

 
Commitments and contingencies

-

-

 
Shareholders' equity
 
Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value, of which
200,000 shares are authorized as Class A Convertible stock. No shares issued
and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 2019

-

-

 
Common stock, $.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares authorized, 19,310,835 and
19,005,487 issued at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively

19,311

19,006

 
Additional paid-in capital

51,458,787

51,987,096

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(2,340,530)

5,570,587

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,096,451 shares at September 30, 2020 and at
September 30, 2019

(21,368,537)

(21,368,537)

 
Total shareholders' equity

27,769,031

36,208,152

 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 41,545,837

$ 38,557,025

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
 
Three months ended Twelve months ended
September 30, September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

 
Sales

$ 6,295,017

$ 4,801,988

$ 21,595,199

$ 17,572,589

 
Cost of sales

2,784,532

1,942,734

9,793,224

7,676,119

 
Gross profit

3,510,485

2,859,254

11,801,975

9,896,470

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

706,537

522,427

2,955,976

2,489,806

Selling, general and administrative

1,586,461

1,463,794

6,100,545

5,877,920

Total operating expenses

2,292,998

1,986,221

9,056,521

8,367,726

 
Operating income

1,217,487

873,033

2,745,454

1,528,744

 
Interest income

2,592

101,672

154,950

249,620

Other income

15,737

16,423

60,497

73,737

 
Income before income taxes

1,235,816

991,128

2,960,901

1,852,101

 
Income tax (benefit) expense

(8,096)

(5,989)

(308,882)

1,805

 
Net income

$ 1,243,912

$ 997,117

$ 3,269,783

$ 1,850,296

 
Net income per common share:
Basic

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

$ 0.19

$ 0.11

Diluted

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

$ 0.19

$ 0.11

 
 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic

16,964,059

16,888,692

16,939,302

16,867,550

Diluted

17,164,525

17,074,825

17,114,191

16,942,447

 

Disclaimer

01.12.20
Innovative Solutions & Support Announces the Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Information