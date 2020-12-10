Kura Oncology to Participate in the JMP Securities Hematology Summit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in the JMP Securities Hematology Summit. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT. The virtual forum will be held from December 15-16, 2020.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.