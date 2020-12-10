 

USA TODAY NETWORK and The Gannett Foundation Announce 2020 National Grant Recipients for “A Community Thrives”

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), and the Gannett Foundation today announced 16 non-profit organizations that will receive national grants from the company’s A Community Thrives program.

Now in its fourth year, A Community Thrives awards grants to worthy causes in communities across the U.S. to help create positive change. Supported by the Gannett Foundation, the program also enables non-profits to promote their ideas and efforts on a national platform from the USA TODAY NETWORK, inclusive of USA TODAY and Gannett’s hundreds of local media outlets, to drive further support through donations.

After receiving more than 900 submissions from organizations across 45 states, A Community Thrives is awarding $2.3 million in grants: $1 million in National Project Grants and $1.3 million in Local Operating Grants. The program’s crowdfunding effort through MightyCause has raised an additional $3,341,000. A total of $5.6 million will be distributed to these non-profits from the Gannett Foundation and the program’s fundraising efforts combined.

“At Gannett, we take pride in supporting community-building initiatives. Through A Community Thrives, we lend financial support to that purpose and rally communities to champion good and meaningful causes. Congratulations and best wishes to these outstanding grant recipients and their amazing projects,” said Gannett Chairman and CEO Mike Reed.

The Gannett Foundation selected the 2020 national grants recipients based on the proposed projects’ viability, sustainability, community need and community building properties and service to historically marginalized and/or under-resourced groups.

The recipients chosen for the 16 grants are as follows:

BUNKER LABS INC, Chicago, IL -- $100,000
 Bunker Labs empowers military-connected entrepreneurs to create valuable networks and equip these entrepreneurs with resources & tools necessary to start and grow their businesses. This grant will support the delivery of 50 virtual (or in person if possible) education programs to targeted audiences in 2021.

30,000 Feet, Roseville, MN -- $100,000
 30,000 Feet will establish a Black Arts Center that will be an arts and social justice tech hub for creative expression for Black children in Saint Paul to open by February 2022.

FOOD RESCUE US INC, Norwalk, CT (Project in Detroit, MI) -- $100,000
 The grant will fund the expansion of Food Rescue US - Detroit to support the growing number of individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in Detroit and the surrounding communities.

