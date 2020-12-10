Flex Environmental Stewardship Performance Earns Prestigious CDP ‘A’ Score for Global Water Security

“As part of our company’s mission, we steward sustainable manufacturing and operations practices to minimize our environmental impact. This applies to responsibly using and safeguarding natural resources such as water and consistently measuring and sharing our progress,” said Kyra Whitten, vice president, Marketing, Communications & Sustainability at Flex. “We are deeply proud to have been included in CDP’s A List for the first time and energized to continue advancing our sustainability journey as we look to set new, long-term targets in early 2021.”

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that it has been recognized for corporate sustainability leadership by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling water security. The A score from CDP is a historic first for the company, affirming Flex’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship as part of its long-term sustainability strategy and efforts.

Environmental stewardship is one of the key focus areas of Flex’s sustainability strategy. Across its operations, the company drives programs to help manage and incrementally improve CO 2 emissions, renewable energy and waste management, among other areas, helping to combat climate change and build a better future.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “We extend our congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector will create an ‘ambition loop’ for greater government action and ensure that global ambitions for a net zero sustainable economy become a reality. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

Flex is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of 5,800+ that were scored this year. Through significant demonstrable action to protect water resources, Flex is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency globally.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, over 515 investors with over US$106 trillion in assets and 150+ major purchasers with US$4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. Over 9,600 responded – the highest ever.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are marked with an F.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. For more information, visit flex.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the hundreds of cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP’s platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

