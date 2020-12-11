The Orange County Register Names Pacific Mercantile Bank a Winner of the Orange County Top Workplaces 2020 Award

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bank (“the Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC), has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Orange County Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



“We are very pleased to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Orange County for the third consecutive year,” said Brad R. Dinsmore, President & CEO of Pacific Mercantile Bank. “This recognition is even more meaningful this year given the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our success in adjusting our operations in response to the pandemic not only kept our employees safe and healthy, but enabled them to remain highly productive and committed to our purpose to help companies succeed. While our workplaces looked different this year, our employees were able to provide our clients products, services and tools like the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program to help these companies survive, thrive and ultimately succeed through an extremely difficult period. We truly believe in fostering a strong corporate culture based on collaboration and ethical behavior that rewards both individual and collective achievement. By giving our employees the tools, support, and resources they need to excel, we create a healthy and productive work environment that leads to positive outcomes for all of our stakeholders.”

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”