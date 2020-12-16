 

DGAP-News Aareal Bank arranges financing package of two prime logistics and industrial property parks managed by CTP in the Czech Republic

Aareal Bank arranges financing package of two prime logistics and industrial property parks managed by CTP in the Czech Republic

Aareal Bank arranges financing package of two prime logistics and industrial property parks managed by CTP in the Czech Republic

- The refinancing in the amount of approximately € 403.5 million was arranged, underwritten and fully disbursed by Aareal Bank for logistics property owner-developer CTP

- Post-closing the financing was syndicated to pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and various German insurance companies

Wiesbaden, 16 December 2020 - Aareal Bank has arranged and underwritten the refinancing of two logistics and industrial parks in premium locations in the Czech Republic on behalf of CTP, a privately-held property developer. Aareal Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arranger, Sole Lender as well as Facility and Security Agent. The facility comprises a total commitment of approximately € 403.5 million with a loan term of 10 years.

Aareal Bank finances CTP's growth strategy in a highly promising market segment

CTP, one of Europe's top-five logistics property companies and the largest logistics property owner-developer in CEE, will use the loan proceeds to refinance the two premium logistics parks comprising 32 properties in total. The parks are located in Bor (near the Czech-German border) and near Brno, the country's second-largest city.

"I am very pleased with the cooperation with Aareal Bank on this refinancing package. The project aligns with our strategy to consolidate and diversify our lender base, while improving loan terms and our overall financial stability," commented Zdeněk Raus, Group Treasurer at CTP Czech Republic.

"We are delighted that we have been able to provide this financing to CTP, a leading and innovative provider of logistics properties in Central and Eastern Europe - thus also expanding our own geographical reach," said Christof Winkelmann, member of the Management Board at Aareal Bank. He added: "The logistics property segment not only offers stability in economically challenging times, but also provides sound development potential. It was this combination that helped us attract pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and German insurance companies as first-class post-closing syndicate partners."

