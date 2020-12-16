 

CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 12:30  |  87   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG) (“CENTOGENE” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today provided an update on its corporate progress and reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

  • Revenues increased 212% compared to Q3 2019, driven by the continued expansion of our COVID-19 testing offering
  • Increased 2020 full-year revenue guidance to more than €100 million
  • Continued growth of new pharma partnerships, with 12 new deals signed and a robust recovery anticipated in 2021
  • Expansion of commercial COVID-19 testing, which now includes antigen testing
  • Announced leadership transition and appointment of Dr. Andrin Oswald as Chief Executive Officer to support the next stage of the Company’s growth

Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE, said, “I am excited to have joined CENTOGENE at such an important stage in the Company’s evolution. While I have only been with CENTOGENE for a few weeks, it is clear to me that our entire team is focused on achieving a common goal of helping rare disease patients around the world. We believe that our mission has the potential to significantly reduce the burden of rare diseases – and offers an exciting value creation opportunity for our stakeholders at the same time. Leveraging more than 20 years of professional experience across the life sciences, including my time at Novartis and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, I am looking forward to helping further scale and accelerate CENTOGENE’s growth as a leader in the rare disease space.”

Richard Stoffelen, Chief Financial Officer at CENTOGENE, said, “During the third quarter, we saw a significant increase in our revenues, year-over-year, driven by our ability to leverage our core competency in precise medical diagnoses to pivot quickly and provide solutions to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. As we approach the end of what has been an unprecedented year, I would like to thank the entire CENTOGENE team once more for their flexibility and unwavering commitment.”

