 

Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) announces the publication of its first sustainability report, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option as a guide. The report provides information on the Company's governance, safety, environmental, and social performance.

Dr. Rui Feng, Chairman and CEO, commented, "One of Silvercorp’s key principles is to be a good corporate citizen and accountable to all its stakeholders. As a result, the Company has implemented numerous programs over the years to ensure it operates in a responsible manner with respect to employee and contractor safety, environmental protection and community relations. This sustainability report, Silvercorp’s first, allows us to highlight our actions as well as our commitment to communicate on these topics on an ongoing basis."

The report is available on the Company's website at http://silvercorpmetals.com/sustainability/ or the full report can be downloaded here.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

