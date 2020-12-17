BLOK ETF Surpasses $250 Million in Assets
BLOK’s portfolio of blockchain-related stocks and indirect bitcoin exposure is up 64.39% over the 1-year period
CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) has surpassed $250 million in assets under management. BLOK is an
actively-managed ETF comprised of companies involved in blockchain technology. The ETF also invests indirectly in bitcoin through ownership of another indirect investment vehicle, the Bitcoin
Investment Trust.
“As applications using blockchain technology continue to expand, we believe BLOK offers investors an attractive way to participate in this growing market segment,” said Christian Magoon CEO Amplify ETFs. “From food safety, to cryptocurrency to the issuance of sovereign debt, blockchain technology is impacting the lives and portfolios of investors around the world each day. We believe BLOK’s unique set of holdings and actively managed approach will continue to distinguish it in the marketplace in terms of assets under management and shareholder returns.”
The BLOK ETF is actively managed by ETF sub-adviser Toroso Investments, LLC. In pursuing BLOK’s investment strategy, Toroso seeks investments in companies across a wide variety of industries that are leading in the research, development, utilization and funding of blockchain technologies. In addition, the portfolio managers may invest indirectly in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies through other indirect investment vehicles.
Investors can learn more at https://amplifyetfs.com/blok.
About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $2.8 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 12/16/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.
|BLOK Performance
|Quarter End as of 9/30/20
|Fund Inception Date: 1/17/2018
|Cumulative (%)
|Annualized (%)
|1 Mo.
|3 Mo.
|6 Mo.
|YTD
|Since Inception
|1 Yr.
|Since Inception
|Fund NAV
|-3.84%
|20.69%
|57.02%
|29.67%
|26.21%
|39.00%
|8.99%
|Closing Price
|-3.62%
|21.45%
|59.47%
|30.72%
|26.64%
|39.40%
|9.13%
