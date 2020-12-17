 

BLOK ETF Surpasses $250 Million in Assets

BLOK’s portfolio of blockchain-related stocks and indirect bitcoin exposure is up 64.39% over the 1-year period

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) has surpassed $250 million in assets under management. BLOK is an actively-managed ETF comprised of companies involved in blockchain technology. The ETF also invests indirectly in bitcoin through ownership of another indirect investment vehicle, the Bitcoin Investment Trust.

“As applications using blockchain technology continue to expand, we believe BLOK offers investors an attractive way to participate in this growing market segment,”  said Christian Magoon CEO Amplify ETFs. “From food safety, to cryptocurrency to the issuance of sovereign debt, blockchain technology is impacting the lives and portfolios of investors around the world each day. We believe BLOK’s unique set of holdings and actively managed approach will continue to distinguish it in the marketplace in terms of assets under management and shareholder returns.”

The BLOK ETF is actively managed by ETF sub-adviser Toroso Investments, LLC. In pursuing BLOK’s investment strategy, Toroso seeks investments in companies across a wide variety of industries that are leading in the research, development, utilization and funding of blockchain technologies. In addition, the portfolio managers may invest indirectly in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies through other indirect investment vehicles.

Investors can learn more at https://amplifyetfs.com/blok.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $2.8 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 12/16/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com

or

Media Contact:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com                                             

BLOK Performance  
Quarter End as of 9/30/20  Fund Inception Date: 1/17/2018
Cumulative (%) Annualized (%)
  1 Mo. 3 Mo. 6 Mo. YTD Since Inception 1 Yr. Since Inception
Fund NAV -3.84% 20.69% 57.02% 29.67% 26.21% 39.00% 8.99%
Closing Price -3.62% 21.45% 59.47% 30.72% 26.64% 39.40% 9.13%
