BLOK ETF Surpasses $250 Million in Assets

BLOK’s portfolio of blockchain-related stocks and indirect bitcoin exposure is up 64.39% over the 1-year period

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) has surpassed $250 million in assets under management. BLOK is an actively-managed ETF comprised of companies involved in blockchain technology. The ETF also invests indirectly in bitcoin through ownership of another indirect investment vehicle, the Bitcoin Investment Trust.



“As applications using blockchain technology continue to expand, we believe BLOK offers investors an attractive way to participate in this growing market segment,” said Christian Magoon CEO Amplify ETFs. “From food safety, to cryptocurrency to the issuance of sovereign debt, blockchain technology is impacting the lives and portfolios of investors around the world each day. We believe BLOK’s unique set of holdings and actively managed approach will continue to distinguish it in the marketplace in terms of assets under management and shareholder returns.”