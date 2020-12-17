NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about February 4, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2021.



NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC (the “MHC”), the Company’s majority stockholder, having previously received the requisite regulatory non-objection, has determined to waive receipt of the quarterly dividend.