Coreo keeps developing its portfolio

Property expansion in Wiesbaden

Hydra portfolio development completed with the sale of the properties in Darmstadt, Hanau, and Bielefeld

Private sale successfully launched in Gelsenkirchen

Increase in value of MagForce participation by more than EUR 3.2 million compared to the first half of 2020

Frankfurt am Main - 21 December 2020 - Property portfolio of Coreo in Wiesbaden, the capital of the German state of Hesse, was expanded by around 5,000 m². The complete property area now amounts to more than 17,000 m² with the acquisition of the property directly adjacent to the area acquired in September. The company plans to create residential building rights in accordance with the designation in the land use plan. The precise scope of the building use will be specified within the framework of a B-plan procedure.

The sale of the properties in Bielefeld, Darmstadt, and Hanau with a total volume of EUR 7.5 million also marked the successful completion of the development of the Hydra portfolio acquired in the second half of 2018. The closing is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021. The profits from the sale will be recognised in profit or loss in the 2020 consolidated financial statements. On the whole, Coreo generated profits of around EUR 5 million with the sales of the Hydra portfolio properties.

The vacancy rate of the remaining buildings in the Hydra portfolio has now been almost completely eliminated. Long-term rental contracts were signed for the commercial spaces in Gießen and Kiel. The Frankfurt property will also be completely let following the imminent marketing of the flats in Berger Straße. All residential units in Wetzlar have already been let. Advanced negotiations are being held with an interested party under public law for the commercial space, which accounts for around 50 percent of the total area.