Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG

Unternehmen: Coreo AG
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 2.35 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

Planned financing successfully implemented, high liquidity available for new investments, target price of EUR 2.35 and BUY rating confirmed
As announced after the cancellation of the bond issue by Coreo AG, the company has successfully concluded a replacement financing. According to the latest company announcement, the company has received a loan of EUR 23 million from a renowned investor and can thus promptly implement the planned financing and refinancing measures. These include the repayment of the warrant bond with an outstanding volume of EUR 15 million, which has a comparatively high interest rate of 10%. With a loan interest rate of 6.75 %, cost savings can be realised promptly through the redemption of the warrant bond. According to our calculations, these should be around EUR 0.50 in the coming financial year. In connection with the loan, the two shareholders Christian Angermayer and the alex schütz familienstiftung have agreed to strengthen the equity base by at least EUR 5 million in the course of a capital increase and thus secure the planned growth.
The remaining volume from the loan of EUR 7 million after the refinancing of the warrant bond is to be used for the continuation of the growth strategy through property acquisitions. In addition, Coreo AG announced the profitable sale of three properties in the Hydra portfolio in the Corporate News of 21.12.2020. With the expected transfer of benefits and burdens in the first quarter of 2021, the company should report a liquidity inflow of between EUR 3 - 4 million. The sale will already have an effect on earnings in the current 2020 financial year through the write-up on the sale price. Including the inflow of liquidity from the property sale, Coreo AG could implement new investments of more than EUR 30 million at an assumed LTV of 66 %.

Not to be neglected are the still existing extensive financial assets, which include, among other things, an investment in MagForce AG. In principle, the investment in MagForce AG, which had a valuation of EUR 4.50 million as at 30 June 2020, is available for disposal and would thus support the financing of future property acquisitions. Compared to the balance sheet date, the MagForce share has also recorded a significant price increase of over 70%. As of today, this would mean an increase in the valuation of approximately EUR 3.2 million, which would simultaneously lead to an increase in NAV.

Coreo Akt Aktie



Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC

