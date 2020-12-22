 

EQS-News Acquisition of Daquas: ALSO Ready to Roll Out Cloud in Czech Republic and Boost Microsoft Expertise

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.12.2020, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Acquisition of Daquas: ALSO Ready to Roll Out Cloud in Czech Republic and Boost Microsoft Expertise

22.12.2020 / 14:00

Emmen, Switzerland, 22. December 2020
MEDIA RELEASE
 

Acquisition of Daquas:

ALSO Ready to Roll Out Cloud in Czech Republic and Boost Microsoft Expertise

The new normal has accelerated the shift to remote communication and access. ALSO supports customers in the necessary transition through its Cloud Marketplace Platform (ACMP) and the adoption of the consumptional business model. The acquisition of Czech Microsoft expert Daquas, adds valuable expertise in this area to the Group. At the same time, it spurs on the growth trajectory in Eastern Europe.

Daquas as a Value Add Distributor with a revenue of about 16 million Euros, is one of the top Cloud Solution Providers (CSP) for Microsoft. Building on the knowledge acquired since its foundation in 1991, the company is also consulting in Software Asset Management (SAM), IT Asset Management (ITAM) and software licensing transformation to cloud strategy. They are utilizing a partner network to gain reach and traction.

The Czech Republic is one of the biggest markets in Eastern Europe with a potential of roughly
3 million seats. Daquas' unique expertise will enable ALSO to accelerate the exploitation of the overall 150 million of potential seats in Europe and to monetize the total addressable market of roughly 300 billion Euros. PAAS partners worldwide will also benefit from this knowledge.

"The acquisition underlines our growth strategy in the consumptional business. Not only will the experiences of the company be valuable during the roll out and expansion of the ALSO Cloud Marketplace in the Czech Republic, they also come with an expert knowledge in licensing and will contribute to the further increase of profitability on a Group level" says Jan Bogdanovich, SVP Consumptional Business at ALSO Holding AG (SIX:ALSN).


Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20201218en.pdf


Contact person ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
Telefon: +49 151 61266047
E-Mail: beate.flamm@also.com


ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 660 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 110 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com


Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family- equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com


End of Media Release

1156945  22.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156945&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetALSO Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Acquisition of Daquas: ALSO Ready to Roll Out Cloud in Czech Republic and Boost Microsoft Expertise EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition Acquisition of Daquas: ALSO Ready to Roll Out Cloud in Czech Republic and Boost Microsoft Expertise 22.12.2020 / 14:00 Emmen, Switzerland, 22. December 2020 MEDIA RELEASE   …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält die Genehmigung zum Start der ersten klinischen Studie am Menschen mit dem ...
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the terms of the planned capital increase by way of ...
DGAP-News: GESCO AG closes mobility technology segment, undertakes largest portfolio adjustment in company ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Erwartetes Ergebnis für Geschäftsjahr 2020 aufgrund erhöhter Verbindlichkeiten ...
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc Medienmitteilung Frank Koch neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group
DGAP-News: Abivax präsentiert auf der 39. J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference mit Ausblick auf ...
DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Akquisition von Daquas: ALSO bereitet Cloud-Rollout in Tschechien vor und stärkt Microsoft-Kompetenz (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Akquisition von Daquas: ALSO bereitet Cloud-Rollout in Tschechien vor und stärkt Microsoft-Kompetenz
02.12.20
DGAP-News: Portfolioerweiterung: ALSO steigert Wachstum in Osteuropa mit HP Inc. (deutsch)
02.12.20
EQS-News: Portfolioerweiterung: ALSO steigert Wachstum in Osteuropa mit HP Inc.
02.12.20
EQS-News: Expansion of portfolio: ALSO boosts growth in Eastern Europe with HP Inc.
26.11.20
DGAP-News: Erster Schritt Spanien: ALSO expandiert nach Südeuropa (deutsch)
26.11.20
EQS-News: First step Spain: ALSO expands to Southern Europe
26.11.20
EQS-News: Erster Schritt Spanien: ALSO expandiert nach Südeuropa