 

Bombardier awarded 30-year services contract for Toronto’s Finch West Light Rail Transit project

  • Bombardier to maintain fleet of light rail vehicles and wayside systems
  • Contract reflects Bombardier’s strong position in the North American Public Private Partnership services market

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a contract with Mosaic Transit Partners Maintenance GP (MTM) to provide 30 years of maintenance services for the Finch West Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Toronto. Under the agreement, Bombardier will maintain a fleet of light rail vehicles as well as wayside track and overhead catenary system assets for the new LRT line scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The Finch West LRT project is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) of Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx and Mosaic Transit Group. Mosaic was awarded a contract to design, build, finance and maintain the new LRT line that will run along Finch Avenue West in Toronto and be fully integrated with the city’s existing transit system. Bombardier will be a subcontractor to MTM, which is a joint venture of ACS Infrastructure and AECON.

“We are delighted to be part of the team that is expanding mobility options for the citizens of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA),” said Elliot G. (Lee) Sander, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation. “We bring our deep understanding of transportation in the GTHA region and our extensive experience as a provider of mobility solutions and participant in PPPs to ensure that Finch West LRT will provide the same high level of safe, efficient and reliable transportation as the rest of the Metrolinx network.”

Globally, Bombardier supports over 600 services projects with 9,000 services employees in 14 countries. In North America alone, Bombardier provides maintenance and/or operations services for transit systems including Metrolinx (GO Transit and UP Express) in Toronto, exo in Montreal, OC Transpo in Ottawa, TransLink (West Coast Express) in British Columbia, Central Florida Commuter Rail (SunRail), the Maryland Transit Administration (MARC Brunswick and Camden Lines), NJ TRANSIT (River Line), North County Transit District (COASTER and SPRINTER rail services) in California, and the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink).  

