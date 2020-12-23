Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the “Company”), a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is thrilled to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc. (“KGK”) has received its Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act. In addition to the two project-specific cannabis research licences, and the licence to conduct sensory trials currently held by KGK, this Institutional licence provides the contract research organization with approval to conduct multiple cannabis research projects, removing the need to obtain individual research licences for each project, thereby increasing its flexibility and expediting processes at its clinical research facility located in London, Ontario.

As one of the first entities in Canada to receive this expanded licence, KGK will be able to provide its clients increased access to an expansive portfolio of clinical trials in support of the development of safe and effective cannabis products.