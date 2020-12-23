 

Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada

globenewswire
23.12.2020   

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the “Company”), a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is thrilled to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc. (“KGK”) has received its Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act. In addition to the two project-specific cannabis research licences, and the licence to conduct sensory trials currently held by KGK, this Institutional licence provides the contract research organization with approval to conduct multiple cannabis research projects, removing the need to obtain individual research licences for each project, thereby increasing its flexibility and expediting processes at its clinical research facility located in London, Ontario.

As one of the first entities in Canada to receive this expanded licence, KGK will be able to provide its clients increased access to an expansive portfolio of clinical trials in support of the development of safe and effective cannabis products.

“As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and we sit on the cusp of some major regulatory changes, this institutional research licence allows us to increase the pace by which we can support the industry in ensuring the safety and efficacy of cannabis products to Canadian consumers,” says KGK President and CEO Najla Guthrie. “With KGK’s in-depth expertise in the nutraceutical industry, our team of highly-trained scientific researchers, and access to state-of-the-art technologies, KGK continues to be positioned to lead the cannabis industry in research as it moves into its next stage of growth.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD 

"Hugo Alves" CEO 

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)
Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

