Purple Heart Veteran, Family Get Mortgage-Free Home for the Holidays

The holidays are shining brighter for a Purple Heart veteran and his family after being surprised with a mortgage-free home and holiday gifts. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Clint Myatt, his wife Jacki, and their six children didn’t think homeownership was in reach until they were presented with the keys to their Tarboro, N.C. home donated by Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation just in time for the holidays. In addition, the Purple Heart veteran and family were surprised to find their home filled with new furniture, holiday gifts, a pantry full of food and funds to help with moving expenses.

“My family and I are still trying to process it all,” said Retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Clint Myatt. “This home is perfect for us. It’s close to a community college that offers courses I need to transition into my new civilian career of being a nuclear medicine technician. We cannot even begin to thank everyone enough at Military Warriors Support Foundation and Wells Fargo for donating this home to us, and just in time for Christmas! On December 24, my wife Jacki and I, will celebrate 17 years of marriage. This home is a Christmas and anniversary gift all in one. We are truly blessed!”

Born and raised in Murray, Kentucky, Myatt joined the military in 2005 to serve his country and better support his family. He entered the Marine Corps that year and was first deployed to Iraq in 2007, and then to Afghanistan in 2010. It was during his second deployment on Dec. 28, 2010, that the vehicle he was in struck an improvised explosive device. He was badly injured and medevacked by the British military. After several days in the hospital, Myatt was moved to the Wounded Warriors Recovery Center where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Myatt returned to take back his platoon a few weeks later and finished the deployment as planned. He then was deployed once more and, upon his return, was assigned to domestic posts before he retired in 2018.