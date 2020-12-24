 

PPG completes acquisition of global coatings manufacturer Ennis-Flint

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.12.2020, 14:31  |  48   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Ennis-Flint.

Ennis-Flint is a global leader in pavement markings and traffic safety solutions with a wide range of products, including traffic paint, hot-applied and preformed thermoplastics, raised pavement markers and intelligent transportation systems. The company has approximately 1,000 employees globally, with a network of manufacturing facilities within the United States, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia. Ennis-Flint’s full year of 2020 revenue is expected to be approximately $600 million, with mid-teen percentage EBITDA margins.

PPG will provide additional details relating to the business acquisition, including acquisition-related financial impacts, during the company’s fourth quarter earnings conference call in January 2021.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to Ennis-Flint’s full year of 2020 revenue and margins. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including government funding levels, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Financial

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG completes acquisition of global coatings manufacturer Ennis-Flint PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Ennis-Flint. Ennis-Flint is a global leader in pavement markings and traffic safety solutions with a wide range of products, including traffic paint, hot-applied and preformed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
ROYAL PHILIPS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Royal Philips ...
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group ...
Veolia Environnement:  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
United States Steel Corporation Sells $160 Million Keystone Industrial Port Complex
CyberArk Announces Free Breach Assessment for SolarWinds Customers
MDC PARTNERS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of MDC Partners Inc. - MDCA
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
PPG to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Jan. 21
18.12.20
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
09.12.20
PPG Recognized as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek
30.11.20
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Ennis-Flint
24.11.20
PPG Chairman and CEO to Present at 2020 Citi Basic Materials Conference