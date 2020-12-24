PPG completes acquisition of global coatings manufacturer Ennis-Flint

PPG will provide additional details relating to the business acquisition, including acquisition-related financial impacts, during the company’s fourth quarter earnings conference call in January 2021.

Ennis-Flint is a global leader in pavement markings and traffic safety solutions with a wide range of products, including traffic paint, hot-applied and preformed thermoplastics, raised pavement markers and intelligent transportation systems. The company has approximately 1,000 employees globally, with a network of manufacturing facilities within the United States, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia. Ennis-Flint’s full year of 2020 revenue is expected to be approximately $600 million, with mid-teen percentage EBITDA margins.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to Ennis-Flint’s full year of 2020 revenue and margins. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including government funding levels, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

