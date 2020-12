Evli specifies its outlook for 2020

Because of the positive development, we estimate our operating profit for 2020 to be above the level of the comparison period.

During the last quarter of the year the business has developed well. In addition, the general equity and fixed income markets have developed favorably. As a result, the company is specifying its outlook for 2020.

Earlier we estimated that our operating profit for 2020 will be clearly positive.

Evli Bank Plc´s Financial Statement Bulletin for 2020 will be released on Friday January 22, 2021.



EVLI BANK PLC



For further information:

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0)50 553 3000, maunu.lehtimaki@evli.com

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 13.6 billion in client assets under management (net 9/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 83.9 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.5 percent (September 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com