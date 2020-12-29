 

Eyenovia Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Pharmacologic Mydriasis with MydCombi Targeting 80 Million Patient Encounters in the U.S. Annually

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company with Phase 3 programs in presbyopia, myopia and mydriasis, today announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MydCombi, a unique fixed combination mydriatic (pupil dilation) agent. If approved, MydCombi would be the first microdosed ocular therapeutic with a high precision smart delivery system.

The NDA submission follows the initial enrollment of the VISION-1 study, Eyenovia’s Phase 3 study for MicroLine in presbyopia, with top-line data expected the first half of 2021.

MydCombi was developed to address several needs of the eye care practitioner’s office. Pupil dilation is conducted during most of the estimated 80 million office-based comprehensive and diabetic eye exams performed in the U.S. annually. The current standard of care for pupil dilation requires multiple eye drops given at least several minutes apart, which can take considerable time and often cause both discomfort and drug overflow. The design of eyedroppers also lends itself to the possibility of inadvertent contact with the eye itself, which may be an issue as the same eyedropper bottle is often shared among a number of patients. In contrast, MydCombi is delivered by Eyenovia’s proprietary Optejet dispenser, designed to ensure consistent and easy application of two mydriatic medications in a quick, touchless micro-mist application. The product is also designed with no protruding parts, which may help prevent accidental touching of the ocular surface.

“The NDA application for MydCombi represents a milestone for Eyenovia. It is the first of our three late-stage programs to complete Phase 3 studies leading to this FDA submission, which not only validates our platform technology, but also demonstrates the passion and tireless efforts of all Eyenovians. If approved, MydCombi could be available late next year or early 2022 and improve a common clinical practice that has not advanced in nearly a century,” said Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia. “MydCombi, delivered by our proprietary Optejet touchless dispenser, may have several advantages over the current standard of care for in-office mydriasis that are especially important in today’s environment. With no protruding parts and recessed nozzle and shutter, Optejet’s design enables touch-free mydriasis and helps reduce the risk of cross contamination.”

Seite 1 von 3
Eyenovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: EYEN ($59 M) 1x NDA filing 2H 20 / 2x Phase 3 Studien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eyenovia Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Pharmacologic Mydriasis with MydCombi Targeting 80 Million Patient Encounters in the U.S. Annually Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company with Phase 3 programs in presbyopia, myopia and mydriasis, today announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U. S. Food and Drug …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
FedEx Completes Acquisition of ShopRunner, Expanding its E-Commerce Capabilities
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
Vertex Announces New Drug Submission for Investigational Triple Combination Medicine for the ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar
PINS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K ...
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class ...
McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Eyenovia Announces First Patients Enrolled in Phase 3 Study of MicroLine for Presbyopia
03.12.20
Eyenovia Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for MicroLine for Presbyopia, Clearing Path to Initiate Phase 3 VISION Trial by Year End

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
48
EYEN ($59 M) 1x NDA filing 2H 20 / 2x Phase 3 Studien