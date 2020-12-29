Eyenovia Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Pharmacologic Mydriasis with MydCombi Targeting 80 Million Patient Encounters in the U.S. Annually

MydCombi was developed to address several needs of the eye care practitioner’s office. Pupil dilation is conducted during most of the estimated 80 million office-based comprehensive and diabetic eye exams performed in the U.S. annually. The current standard of care for pupil dilation requires multiple eye drops given at least several minutes apart, which can take considerable time and often cause both discomfort and drug overflow. The design of eyedroppers also lends itself to the possibility of inadvertent contact with the eye itself, which may be an issue as the same eyedropper bottle is often shared among a number of patients. In contrast, MydCombi is delivered by Eyenovia’s proprietary Optejet dispenser, designed to ensure consistent and easy application of two mydriatic medications in a quick, touchless micro-mist application. The product is also designed with no protruding parts, which may help prevent accidental touching of the ocular surface.

“The NDA application for MydCombi represents a milestone for Eyenovia. It is the first of our three late-stage programs to complete Phase 3 studies leading to this FDA submission, which not only validates our platform technology, but also demonstrates the passion and tireless efforts of all Eyenovians. If approved, MydCombi could be available late next year or early 2022 and improve a common clinical practice that has not advanced in nearly a century,” said Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia. “MydCombi, delivered by our proprietary Optejet touchless dispenser, may have several advantages over the current standard of care for in-office mydriasis that are especially important in today’s environment. With no protruding parts and recessed nozzle and shutter, Optejet’s design enables touch-free mydriasis and helps reduce the risk of cross contamination.”