Piper Sandler Announces Grants of Inducement Equity Awards

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that its board of directors has approved the grant of equity awards under the Piper Jaffray Companies 2020 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) in connection with Piper Sandler’s acquisition of TRS Advisors, LLC (“TRS Advisors”).

Under the terms of the acquisition, Piper Sandler will grant an aggregate of $3 million of restricted shares of Piper Sandler common stock to five current TRS Advisors employees who will become Piper Sandler employees following the acquisition. The restricted stock granted will be issued immediately following the closing of the acquisition pursuant to the Inducement Plan and will be subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreements entered into between Piper Sandler and each recipient. The restricted stock will be valued based upon the volume-weighted average per-share trading price of Piper Sandler common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for the ten trading days ending on the second trading day before the date of closing. The awards are intended to aid in the retention of the TRS Advisors employees.