Kinder Morgan Announces Commercial In-Service of Permian Highway Pipeline

“We are extremely pleased to have placed PHP in service. We are very proud of our team’s ability to execute and that we were able to complete this critical infrastructure project in the midst of a global pandemic. PHP will continue to provide environmental benefits and economic value to the State of Texas for many years to come,” said Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Midstream President Sital Mody. “We believe that the Permian Basin will remain an important supply basin for decades, and our strong network of pipelines provides the ability to connect this supply to critical markets along the Gulf Coast.”

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced that the Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) began full commercial in-service on January 1, 2021. The pipeline has been flowing volumes during the commissioning process for several weeks prior to full commercial in-service. PHP delivers natural gas from the Waha to Katy, Texas area, with connections to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico markets. Fully subscribed under long-term contracts, PHP provides approximately 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of incremental natural gas capacity, helping to reduce Permian Basin natural gas flaring.

Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline (KMTP), a subsidiary of KMI, EagleClaw Midstream and Altus Midstream (Nasdaq: ALTM) each hold an ownership interest of approximately 26.7%, and an affiliate of an anchor shipper has a 20% interest. KMTP is the operator of the pipeline.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

