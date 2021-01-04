 

Verizon to speak at Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference January 5

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), and group CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Tuesday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Kim Ancin
kimberly.ancin@verizon.com
908.559.3227

Eric Wilkens
Eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317

 


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon to speak at Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference January 5 BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ronan Dunne, executive vice president for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), and group CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Tuesday, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 53/21
29.12.20
Verizon Fios customers may be impacted by Hearst Television’s unreasonable demands
22.12.20
Verizon connects frontline heroes and local restaurants across six cities this holiday season
21.12.20
Supporting NORAD and Santa Claus Tops Verizon’s Wish List in 2020
21.12.20
Verizon Business Teams with Deloitte to Expand 5G and Mobile Edge Computing Applications
19.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 51/20
18.12.20
Verizon Communications to report earnings January 26, 2021
18.12.20
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth
18.12.20
Verizon Business Launches On Site LTE, a Private Network for Enterprise Customers
17.12.20
Verizon extends Nationwide 5G to cover 230 million people

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN