 

Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered into between NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA

  

Under the liquidity contract relative to NATIXIS shares, entered into between NATIXIS and ODDO CORPORATE FINANCE, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account at December 31, 2020:
      

  • 3,912,890 NATIXIS shares
  • € 8,807,250.61
 
 

We remind you that on implementing the contract, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account:

  • 3,566,311 NATIXIS shares
  • € 5,313,783.30

