Société Générale SA shareholding notification

5 January 2021 11:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that Société Générale SA has notified it of a decrease in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal from 5.2 % to 4.75%, based on a form submitted on 4 January 2021. The underlying transaction took place on 30 December 2020. The notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

This notification was published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


  		 
