 

Toggled and Yorkland Controls to Deliver Intelligent Lighting Solutions in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Toggled Distribution Opens in Vancouver

TROY, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toggled, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) focused on direct-wire LED lighting technology and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Yorkland Controls, the leading Canadian provider of connected digital solutions for building owners and operators. The agreement also coincides with the opening of Toggled’s first Canadian distribution center in Vancouver, further enhancing customer support for its IoT enabled lighting controls and standard direct-wire LED products.

Comprehensive technical support from Yorkland

“In Canada and beyond, these are exciting times for Toggled and our customers,” said Daniel Hollenkamp Jr., chief operating officer, Toggled. “Our partnership with Yorkland and the opening of a distribution center in Vancouver ensures we are perfectly positioned to serve the growing number of Canadian organizations looking to deploy smarter lighting systems, quickly, and economically.”

Fulfilling a range of important market needs, Toggled products and IoT solutions are ideally suited to the requirements of Yorkland’s broad customer base. The added value provided by Yorkland includes the technical support and in-house expertise of a business with 45 years of experience in the controls market.

“Toggled solutions will enable Yorkland Controls and our channel partners to deliver cost-effective smart lighting control solutions,” said Gerry Cellucci, vice president of system solutions, Yorkland Controls. “Energy savings are more important than ever. Offering the ability to integrate with both existing and new building networks, Toggled technology provides building owners – and potentially occupiers - the visibility and insight needed for optimum lighting system management.”

Flexible, scalable and cost-efficient LED technology

Working together, Yorkland and Toggled will offer solutions providers, system integrators, and contractors a cost-effective product portfolio that is straightforward to implement and operate. Flexible and scalable, Toggled products put benefits including improved energy efficiency, enhanced working environments and preventative maintenance strategies within easy reach. Readily integrated into existing building automation systems, operators are free to implement upgrades at their own pace and budget, migrating seamlessly from basic LED solutions to smart controls, and from sensors to analytics.

About Toggled
Toggled is a registered trademark brand of Ilumisys, Inc. (dba Toggled), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR). Toggled iQ is a smart building data and device management system that leverages the Internet of Things, enabling customers to create unique and scalable solutions across many use cases including, lighting control, HVAC, remote sensors, and smart building control. Toggled’s purpose is to improve the way the world works and people live. Developing attainable and user-friendly smart building advancements drives the team to develop and bring to market next-generation smart building technology. To learn more, visit https://toggled.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Contact:

Altair
Jennifer Ristic
+1.216.849.3109
jristic@altair.com


Altair Engineering Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toggled and Yorkland Controls to Deliver Intelligent Lighting Solutions in Canada Toggled Distribution Opens in VancouverTROY, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Toggled, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) focused on direct-wire LED lighting technology and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has announced a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Fortinet to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Altair to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
08.12.20
Altair Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition