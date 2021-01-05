Active Biotech publishes prospectus and certain new financial information included in the prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW

The prospectus relating to Active Biotech AB’s (publ) rights issue has now been published and is available on the company’s website, www.activebiotech.com and on Mangold’s website, www.mangold.se. The prospectus can also be ordered from Active Biotech by telephone +46 (0)46 19 20 00.