Active Biotech publishes prospectus and certain new financial information included in the prospectus
NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW
The prospectus relating to Active Biotech AB’s (publ) rights issue has now been published and is available on the company’s website, www.activebiotech.com and on Mangold’s website, www.mangold.se. The prospectus can also be ordered from Active Biotech by telephone +46 (0)46 19 20 00.
New financial information included in the prospectus
The prospectus contains certain financial information regarding Active Biotech’s capital structure and net indebtedness as of 31 October 2020 that has not previously been published. The new financial information is presented in the tables below. The information has not been reviewed by the Company’s auditor.
Capitalization
|MSEK
|31 October 2020
|Current debt
|Guaranteed
|-
|Secured
|-
|Unguaranteed/unsecured
|1.3
|Total current debt
|1.3
|Non-current debt
|Guaranteed
|-
|Secured
|-
|Unguaranteed/unsecured
|0.9
|Total non-current debt (excluding the current debt as part of the non-current debt)
|0.9
|Shareholders’ equity
|Share capital
|0.8
|Legal reserve
|-
|Other reserves
|22.3
|Total equity
|23.1
Net indebtedness
