Signature Resources Announces Engagement of VRIFY to Enhance Data Disclosure

“We are excited to announce that we have partnered with VRIFY to enhance project and market clarity as we advance the 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold project. We believe the VRIFY platform will provide enhanced communication of and transparency with our project setting, scale, and historic data ahead of our upcoming winter drill program. Further, our previously announced engagement with Nordmin Engineering and the related workflow will integrate well with and benefit from the VRIFY communication platform. We plan to update the market more fully regarding our winter plans shortly.”

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of VRIFY Technology Inc. (“VRIFY”) to implement their platform to assist in showcasing the Lingman Lake project.

Robert Vallis, P.Eng., MBA – President, CEO, and Director

The Company has entered into a share-for-services agreement with VRIFY (the “Agreement”), pursuant to the provisions of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) Policy 4.3. Pursuant to the Agreement, VRIFY shall provide certain services (the “Services”), and shall receive its fees by way of the issuance of common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company. The Shares will be issued at a deemed price per Share equal to the greater of $0.11 and the Market Price (as defined in the TSXV policies) of the Shares as traded on the Exchange on the first trading date following the date the Services are provided to the Company. The Agreement remains subject to Exchange approval.

About VRIFY

VRIFY’s technology communicates a company’s value with presentation tools that simplify information and translate tough to digest data into compelling content. The platform allows companies to showcase project data with interactive 3D models, host global site visits of remote assets using virtual tours, and present content to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. See for yourself at VRIFY.com.

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 622 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 12,148 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.