 

CORRECTION -- Myovant Sciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), please note that in the first paragraph of the release, the presentation time should be 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time, not 2:50 p.m. Pacific Time as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that David Marek, chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com.

About Myovant Sciences 
Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Our lead product candidate, relugolix, is a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. Relugolix (120 mg) is FDA-approved as ORGOVYX for adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. Relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Crowe
Vice President, Investor Relations
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
+1 (650) 781-9106
investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:
Albert Liao 
Director, Corporate Communications
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
+1 (650) 410-3055
media@myovant.com


Zeit
14:30 Uhr
Myovant Sciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
12:58 Uhr
Myovant Sciences Announces U.S. Availability of ORGOVYX for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
04.01.21
Myovant Sciences Appoints Industry Veteran David Marek as Chief Executive Officer
28.12.20
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in Oncology and Women’s Health
18.12.20
Myovant Sciences Announces FDA Approval of ORGOVYX (relugolix), the First and Only Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for Advanced Prostate Cancer
16.12.20
Myovant Sciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

Zeit
