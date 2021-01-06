 

Autolus Therapeutics provides business outlook for 2021 & 2022

• Company prioritizes AUTO1, a potentially transformational treatment for Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), with full data from the AUTO1-AL1 study expected in 2022

• Company intends to partner AUTO3, ahead of progressing into the next phase of development

• Company adjusting its workforce and infrastructure footprint to align with AUTO1 prioritization

• Company continues to develop its pipeline of next generation programs, specifically tailored for oncology indications with high unmet need

LONDON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, updated its business outlook, strengthening its focus on its potentially transformational CAR T cell therapy candidate, AUTO1, which is being investigated in relapsed / refractory adult B-Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

“We are very excited about the unique characteristics of AUTO1 that we reported at ASH in December 2020, with some patients continuing in molecular complete remission at 24 months without a subsequent transplant, an event-free survival of 52% at 12 months and a well-tolerated safety profile. Taking into consideration the high unmet need in adult ALL and the commercial opportunity this represents, we are prioritizing this program with potential pivotal data expected in 2022,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer of Autolus. “We also plan to capitalize on the differentiated profile of AUTO1 by exploring activity in additional B-cell malignancies, including Primary CNS Lymphoma (PCNSL) where no adequate standard of care currently exists. We expect to see first data from these additional indications in 2021.”

Additional clinical data points in 2021 are expected from AUTO1/22, a novel dual targeting CAR T cell based therapy candidate based on AUTO1, with the first pediatric ALL patient dosed in December 2020, and AUTO4 in Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma (PTCL), which will continue in 2021 through a dose escalation phase. Furthermore, the company continues to progress its pipeline of next generation programs, including for solid tumor indications, in collaboration with its academic partners.

With the prioritization of the AUTO1 program, the company plans to seek a partner for the AUTO3 program, its CD19 and CD22 dual targeting CAR T product candidate being investigated in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), before progressing the program into the next phase of development. In addition, through Q1 2021, the company will adjust its workforce and infrastructure footprint, which will involve an overall reduction in headcount of approximately 20%. The company expects to realize cash savings, on an annualized basis, of approximately $15 million per annum once the operational changes are fully implemented. Additionally, the company announced a reorganization of its management team. David Brochu was promoted to Chief Technical Officer (CTO) with expanded responsibilities from Senior Vice President, Product Delivery. Senior Vice Presidents Dr. Adam Hacker and Dr. Nushmia Khokhar will be leaving the company in Q1 2021. A search for a new Chief Medical Officer is ongoing.

