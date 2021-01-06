 

WPD Pharmaceuticals to Collaborate With IAG to Deploy Artificial Intelligence and Quantitative Imaging to Assess the Effects of Berubicin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Image Analysis Group (“IAG”), a leading medical imaging company, to provide important critical imaging services during the Berubicin phase 2 clinical trials which are scheduled to start in February 2021.

IAG has deep expertise in partnering with global biotech companies to provide centralized reading and analysis of patient responses in real time. IAG’s scientific and clinical imaging expertise in the field of glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), coupled with IAG’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform DYNAMIKA will allow WPD and its partners to review efficacy assessments, objective responses, and to thoroughly explore Berubicin’s effect in patients with GBM.

Advanced cancer therapies often lead to pseudo-progression, a local tissue reaction resulting from immune cell infiltration, causing inflammation, tumor necrosis and oedema which are often misinterpreted as tumor growth on traditional MRIs. Under the arrangement, IAG will utilize its advanced AI-driven methodologies that provide reliable early efficacy readouts. Pseudo-progression is difficult to distinguish from disease progression using routine clinical MRI assessments, and having IAG’s advanced technology will be crucial for early detection and progression.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD commented, “We are very pleased to partner with IAG to collaborate on the upcoming Berubicin trials and other studies including WPD101, if possible in the future. IAG has a strong track record of working with leading biotech companies to provide critical imaging collection, analysis, and assessment which is a very important part of our Berubicin phase 2 trials. We look forward to working with them leading up to and in preparation of the commencement of these Trials.”

Olga Kubassova, CEO of IAG commented, “We are pleased that IAG’s unique focus on the use of quantitative imaging and AI will help accelerate WPD’s development programs while reducing R&D costs, timelines, and uncertainties. This work will support the field of advanced cancer drug development as a whole and provide much needed treatment options to patients with glioblastoma.”

Diana Dupont-Roettger, Chief Scientific Alliance Officer of IAG commented, “The integration of advanced imaging and AI driven image analysis will prevent a false response assessment in patients experiencing pseudo-progression and thereby enhance the efficacy read out of Berubicin, avoid early patient drop-out and save costs. IAG is excited to collaborate with WPD and to support the clinical development with optimal imaging trial design, efficient imaging data management and response assessment.”

13:32 Uhr
WPD Pharmaceuticals arbeitet mit IAG zusammen, um künstliche Intelligenz und quantitative Bildgebung zur Bewertung der Wirkung von Berubicin zu nutzen

