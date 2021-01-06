 

LexaGene to Present at Upcoming SNN Network and H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Events

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

Dr. Jack Regan, CEO and Founder of LexaGene, will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday January 7th, 2021 at 1:30pm (Eastern Time). To access LexaGene’s live presentation, please use the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39313. The Company’s webcast presentation will be available directly on the conference event platform under the agenda tab after the event.

Dr. Regan will also be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference. The conference is on-demand and the presentation will be available during the week of January 11-14, 2021. Interested parties can register at this link to view the webcast: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Jack Regan
Chief Executive Officer & Director

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.
LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately one hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations as disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


