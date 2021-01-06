 

Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 20:00  |  128   |   |   

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) (“SCH” and, after the Domestication and business combination as described below, “Clover Health”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that in an extraordinary general meeting on January 6, 2021, its shareholders voted to approve its proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover”). Approximately 99.5% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 65.0% of SCH’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination.

The business combination is expected to close on January 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Prior to the consummation of the business combination, SCH will domesticate as a Delaware corporation (the “Domestication”), and in connection with the business combination, will change its name to “Clover Health Investments, Corp.” Trading is expected to begin on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 8, 2021, under the new ticker symbol “CLOV” for Clover Health Class A common stock and “CLOVW” for Clover Health warrants. Until the Domestication and transfer is complete, the SCH common stock, warrants and units will continue to trade under the ticker symbols “IPOC”, "IPOC.WS" and "IPOC.U", respectively, on NYSE.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III is a partnership between the investment firms of Social Capital and Hedosophia. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III unites technologists, entrepreneurs and technology-oriented investors around a shared vision of identifying and investing in innovative and agile technology companies. To learn more about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, visit www.socialcapitalhedosophiaholdings.com.

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

Seite 1 von 3
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) (“SCH” and, after the Domestication and business combination as described below, “Clover Health”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that in an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III to Trade on Nasdaq in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Clover Health