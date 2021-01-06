Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) (“SCH” and, after the Domestication and business combination as described below, “Clover Health”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that in an extraordinary general meeting on January 6, 2021, its shareholders voted to approve its proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover”). Approximately 99.5% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 65.0% of SCH’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination.
The business combination is expected to close on January 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Prior to the consummation of the business combination, SCH will domesticate as a Delaware corporation (the “Domestication”), and in connection with the business combination, will change its name to “Clover Health Investments, Corp.” Trading is expected to begin on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 8, 2021, under the new ticker symbol “CLOV” for Clover Health Class A common stock and “CLOVW” for Clover Health warrants. Until the Domestication and transfer is complete, the SCH common stock, warrants and units will continue to trade under the ticker symbols “IPOC”, "IPOC.WS" and "IPOC.U", respectively, on NYSE.
About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III is a partnership between the investment firms of Social Capital and Hedosophia. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III unites technologists, entrepreneurs and technology-oriented investors around a shared vision of identifying and investing in innovative and agile technology companies. To learn more about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, visit www.socialcapitalhedosophiaholdings.com.
About Clover Health
Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.
