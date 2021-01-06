Church & Dwight to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results

To participate, dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 3264654. A replay will be available two hours after the call at 855-859-2056 using the same access code. You can also participate by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2020 results on January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER, TROJAN, OXICLEAN, SPINBRUSH, FIRST RESPONSE, NAIR, ORAJEL, XTRA, L’IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION, BATISTE, WATERPIK, FLAWLESS and ZICAM. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

Church & Dwight has a strong heritage of commitment to people and the planet. In the early 1900’s, we began using recycled paperboard for all packaging of household products. Today, virtually all our paperboard packaging is from certified, sustainable sources. In 1970, the ARM & HAMMER brand introduced the first nationally distributed, phosphate-free detergent. That same year, Church & Dwight was honored to be the sole corporate sponsor of the first annual Earth Day. Church & Dwight is notably ranked in the 2019 Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies and on the EPA’s Green Power Partnership Top 100 List of Green Power Users.

For more information, see the Church & Dwight 2019 Sustainability Report by clicking here.

