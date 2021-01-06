Chiasma Provides Corporate Update and Previews Expected 2021 Milestones

MYCAPSSA launch in US continuing to gain traction with physicians, patients, and payers



MYCAPSSA EMA submission for EU marketing approval on track for mid-2021 following positive results of MPOWERED Phase 3 clinical trial

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, as evidenced by its recent phased launch of MYCAPSSA as the first oral therapy for the treatment of acromegaly, today reviewed its 2020 accomplishments and previewed its anticipated 2021 corporate milestones.