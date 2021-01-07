Antibe Therapeutics Strengthens Partnering Advisory Team With Appointment of Don Haut

“I am delighted to welcome another superstar to our Partnering Advisory Team,” remarked Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “Don’s broad background and tremendous recent success will add new depth to our business development capability as our partnering activities accelerate in 2021.”

Most recently, Dr. Haut was Chief Business Officer of AskBio, a leading clinical stage developer of gene therapies and technologies. He led the firm’s business development activities, completing four transactions in 2020 before taking a leading role in AskBio’s $4 billion acquisition by Bayer AG. In a career spanning academic science, consulting, sales management, and business development, he has completed transactions exceeding $8 billion and been instrumental in multiple product launches. He has also served on the boards of several healthcare companies, including firms involved in joint replacement and repair.

Originally trained as a molecular biologist before joining McKinsey, Dr. Haut has since held senior business roles at 3M Company, Smith & Nephew, and The Medicines Company. More recently, he was Chief Business Officer of Histogenics and Sherlock Biosciences. He earned his PhD in Molecular Biology from the Medical School at the University of Missouri-Columbia and an MBA from Washington University’s Olin School of Business.

Dr. Haut commented, “Antibe’s platform promises a major advance in the treatment of pain and inflammation-based disease. This area is overdue for disruption and represents a massive commercial opportunity. I’m excited to put my shoulder to the wheel to help Antibe fully capture the value of its pipeline as it enters late-stage development.”

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation, safer nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”) for pain and inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. Antibe is developing three assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with NSAIDs. Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul (ATB-346), is entering Phase III for osteoarthritis pain. Additional assets under development include a safer alternative to opioids for peri-operative pain, and a GI-safe alternative to low-dose aspirin. Learn more at antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, which include, but are not limited to, statements about listing on a senior U.S. exchange, large market partnering and the expansion of strategic opportunities. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", “promises”, “move toward”, “look forward” and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to meet all of the quantitative and qualitative listing criteria to list on a US securities exchange; the Company’s ability to successfully arrange large market partnerships; the Company’s ability to capitalize on strategic opportunities; the Company’s ability to capture the full potential of its drug pipeline and platform, and the other risks identified in the Company’s public filings made in Canada. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005237/en/