 

Pure Extracts Now Listed on the OTC Markets Under the Symbol PRXTF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL)(OTC: PRXTF)(XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company is pleased to announce that the Company received trading approval from OTC Markets and is now trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol PRXTF.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “Trading under the new OTC ticker symbol PRXTF and applying for DTC eligibility is a major step forward in making it materially easier to welcome U.S.-based investors as new shareholders. This is an important step in amplifying our story to a wider audience and to grow our investor base.”

OTC Markets offer developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Pure Extracts shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PULL, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol A2QJAJ.

About the Company

The Company features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

For further information please contact Empire Communications Group at (604) 343-2724.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) “Ben Nikolaevsky
Ben Nikolaevsky
CEO and Director

This information release contains certain forward-looking information, including about the timing and completion of the Private Placement, the proposed use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the filing of a preliminary short form prospectus, the receipt of CSE approval and the listing of the Warrants. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


