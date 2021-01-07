Natixis monthly equity distribution at December 31, 2020

Name of issuer: NATIXIS S.A. joint stock company with a share capital of 5,049,522,403.20 euros Registered under the nr B 542 044 524 RCS Paris Registered Office: 30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France - 75013 Paris





Date



Number of shares composing current share capital Total number of voting rights



December 31, 2020



















3,155,951,502



Gross total: 3,155,951,502







Net total*: 3,151,936,839





* Net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights (treasury stock, etc.)

The €5,049,522,403.20 share capital has been registered by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer on

July 28, 2020.

Note: This translation is for information purposes only. In case of inconsistencies between the French version and the English version of this document, the French version shall prevail

Attachments