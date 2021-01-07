 

Europcar Mobility Group Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee and the Bondholders’ General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 20:59  |  81   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (the « Company ») and SELARL FHB, represented by Maître Hélène Bourbouloux, in its capacity as judicial administrator appointed as such by a ruling of the commercial court of Paris dated December 14, 2020 (the « Judicial Administrator »), herein announce that, in the course of the meetings held on January 7, 2021 and convened by the Judicial Administrator, the financial lenders' committee and the bondholders’ general meeting approved, by the requisite majorities, the draft accelerated financial safeguard plan.

This is a significant milestone for the Company, and the next key milestone will be the shareholders’ meeting which will be held on January 20, 2021 at 3pm, exceptionally in closed session, given the sanitary situation. A positive shareholder vote in favor of all the resolutions at this meeting is required for the implementation of the accelerated financial safeguard plan and for the continuity of activities, thus opening a new chapter to the Company’s development with the execution of the ‘Connect’ strategic roadmap.

Disclaimers

This announcement has been prepared by Europcar Mobility Group exclusively for information purposes. It does not constitute or include any advice or recommendation by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the securities of Europcar Mobility Group or EC Finance plc or as to the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of the business of Europcar Mobility Group, its securities, its affiliates or any of Europcar Mobility Group’s or their assets.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange or acquire securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referenced in this announcement may not be offered, sold, exchanged or delivered in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities mentioned in this announcement are not, and will not be, registered in the United States. This announcement is not directed at, or intended for distribution, publication, availability to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation, or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Europcar Mobility Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Europcar Mobility Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Europcar Mobility Group Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee and the Bondholders’ General Meeting Regulatory News: Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (the « Company ») and SELARL FHB, represented by Maître Hélène Bourbouloux, in its capacity as judicial administrator appointed as such by a ruling of the commercial court of Paris dated …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
New Step in the Veolia Suez Project
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Information Available Concerning the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group to Be Held on January 20, 2021
23.12.20
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Large Support of Its Affected Financial Creditors as of December 18, 2020
14.12.20
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle entered into with some of its creditors on November 25th, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group announces the opening of an accelerated financial safeguard...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
22
Europcar Mobility Group