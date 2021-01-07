Alector Provides 2021 Corporate Portfolio Update
Clinical trials advancing for Phase 3 in frontotemporal dementia and Phase 2 in Alzheimer’s disease
Updated data from ongoing AL001 Phase 2 study in frontotemporal dementia expected in 2021
The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with more than $400 million in cash
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today provided a preview of its planned clinical and research priorities for 2021.
“In 2020, we advanced AL001 into a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for frontotemporal dementia, AL002 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in Alzheimer’s disease and completed patient recruitment for our AL003 Phase 1b clinical trial in Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, we advanced ADP014 and two of our immuno-oncology programs towards the clinic,” said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Alector. “As we look ahead to 2021, we are excited by the potential of our broad pipeline, including our four clinical development programs. We remain focused on execution, while also exploring opportunities to pursue additional neurodegenerative diseases with the goal of bringing transformative new therapeutic options to the millions of people suffering from these devastating diseases.”
Key Clinical and Research Portfolio Activities
Progranulin Portfolio:
INFRONT-3, pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating AL001 in people at risk for or with frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation
(FTD-GRN) continues to enroll patients. In July 2020, the Company initiated a global, pivotal Phase 3 trial to evaluate AL001 for the treatment
of FTD-GRN, which is currently enrolling participants. The trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AL001 in at-risk and symptomatic participants with FTD-GRN.
FTD-GRN affects approximately 15,000 people in the United States and Europe and it is estimated that up to an additional 60,000 people in the U.S. are pre-symptomatic carriers of the
GRN mutation.
Updated results from AL001 Phase 2 open-label trial to be presented in 2021. Alector plans to present updated data from the Phase 2 trial of AL001 in pre-symptomatic and
symptomatic FTD-GRN and FTD-C9orf72 patients at scientific and medical conferences. The updated findings will include safety, fluid biomarkers, imaging biomarkers and clinical
outcomes assessments, providing additional insights to the mechanism of action of AL001 in these patient populations.
