 

Merck to Hold Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on February 4

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 12:45  |  39   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, will hold its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 4. During the call, company executives will provide an overview of Merck’s performance for the quarter.

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call on Merck’s website at https://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast, along with the sales and earnings news release, presentation and supplemental financial disclosures, will be available at www.merck.com.

Institutional investors and analysts can participate in the call by dialing (833) 353-0277 or toll free (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 2268598. Members of the media are invited to monitor the call by dialing (833) 353-0277 or toll free (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 2268598. Journalists who wish to ask questions are requested to contact a member of Merck’s Media Relations team at the conclusion of the call.

About Merck

For more than 125 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Merck & Co Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck to Hold Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on February 4 Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, will hold its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 4. During the call, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Merck to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
28.12.20
LYNPARZA (olaparib) Receives Three New Approvals in Japan
23.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow im Plus - Trumps Veto-Drohung stört kaum
23.12.20
Aktien New York: Dow weiter im Aufwind - Trumps Veto-Drohung interessiert kaum
23.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow unbeeindruckt von Trumps Veto-Drohung im Plus
23.12.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow dürfte mit Gewinnen starten
23.12.20
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Initial Doses of Investigational Biological Therapy for the Treatment of Patients with Severe and Critical COVID-19
19.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 51/20
17.12.20
Aktien New York: Anleger honorieren anhaltend lockere US-Goldpilitik
17.12.20
Aktien New York: Geldpolitik und Aussicht auf Corona-Hilfspaket stützen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
2
Merck & Co.