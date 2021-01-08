 

Summary of Onxeo’s Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux regarding Onxeo (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ALONX) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2020, settlement date:

  • 272,438 shares
  • € 110,175.28 in cash

During the 2nd half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

BUY

402,783 shares

€ 275,075.79

205 executions

SALE

330,339 shares

€ 234,721.02

187 executions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at June 30, 2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 199,994 shares
  • € 150,846.71 in cash

During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

BUY

861,697 shares

€ 551,206.32

783 executions

SALE

1,002,772 shares

€ 688,199.73

1,052 executions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 87,612 shares
  • € 196,423.24 in cash

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo’s proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors and the unique ability to abrogate resistance to targeted therapies such as PARPi. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA at a dose of 600 mg in combination with the reference chemotherapy, carboplatin -/+ paclitaxel, in advanced metastatic tumors. Preliminary results from both cohorts showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in treatment duration compared to previous treatments. The ongoing REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study evaluates the effect of AsiDNA on the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor niraparib in relapsed ovarian cancer.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to chapter 3 “Risk Factors” ("Facteurs de Risque") of the Company’s universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2020 under number D.20-0362, which is available on the websites of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) an the Company (www.onxeo.com).

 

APPENDIX

 

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded Volume in
EUR

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume in
EUR

Total

205

402 783

275 075.79

 

187

330 339

234 721.02

01/07/2020

3

10 000

7 400.00

 

-

-

-

02/07/2020

-

-

-

 

3

4 850

3 686.00

06/07/2020

-

-

-

 

1

3 170

2 440.90

08/07/2020

1

5 000

3 650.00

 

-

-

-

09/07/2020

1

5 000

3 600.00

 

2

1 830

1 372.50

10/07/2020

4

20 000

14 200.00

 

-

-

-

21/07/2020

-

-

-

 

15

17 327

12 475.44

23/07/2020

2

101

71.71

 

1

2 673

1 978.02

24/07/2020

6

14 899

10 578.29

 

-

-

-

27/07/2020

2

5 000

3 450.00

 

-

-

-

30/07/2020

5

15 000

10 050.00

 

-

-

-

03/08/2020

1

5 000

3 250.00

 

-

-

-

04/08/2020

1

5 000

3 250.00

 

-

-

-

05/08/2020

-

-

-

 

2

5 000

3 400.00

07/08/2020

1

1 000

670.00

 

-

-

-

11/08/2020

-

-

-

 

6

10 000

6 900.00

12/08/2020

1

1

0.70

 

1

1

0.70

14/08/2020

1

4 000

2 720.00

 

1

394

271.86

17/08/2020

-

-

-

 

1

1

0.69

18/08/2020

2

594

397.98

 

-

-

-

24/08/2020

2

4 407

2 952.69

 

1

1

0.67

25/08/2020

1

1

0.67

 

1

1

0.67

27/08/2020

4

5 000

3 300.00

 

-

-

-

28/08/2020

11

15 000

10 500.00

 

17

44 605

32 115.60

02/09/2020

7

5 000

3 450.00

 

-

-

-

04/09/2020

2

5 000

3 500.00

 

2

10 000

7 300.00

09/09/2020

8

19 887

13 523.16

 

-

-

-

14/09/2020

-

-

-

 

2

10 000

7 100.00

15/09/2020

1

1

0.70

 

1

1

0.70

16/09/2020

3

6 455

4 453.95

 

1

5 000

3 500.00

17/09/2020

3

3 658

2 524.02

 

-

-

-

18/09/2020

-

-

-

 

7

5 000

3 500.00

21/09/2020

11

10 000

6 900.00

 

-

-

-

22/09/2020

1

5 000

3 350.00

 

-

-

-

23/09/2020

1

5 000

3 300.00

 

-

-

-

24/09/2020

2

4 950

3 217.50

 

-

-

-

25/09/2020

25

15 050

9 481.50

 

-

-

-

29/09/2020

1

1 000

620.00

 

-

-

-

30/09/2020

-

-

-

 

1

1 000

640.00

05/10/2020

-

-

-

 

2

1 000

640.00

06/10/2020

-

-

-

 

2

1 000

640.00

07/10/2020

2

3 984

2 509.92

 

-

-

-

08/10/2020

-

-

-

 

1

1 000

640.00

09/10/2020

1

2 801

1 792.64

 

6

7 000

4 550.00

12/10/2020

2

2 199

1 407.36

 

-

-

-

13/10/2020

-

-

-

 

12

20 000

13 400.00

14/10/2020

-

-

-

 

1

5 000

3 450.00

15/10/2020

2

10 000

6 900.00

 

6

10 000

7 000.00

16/10/2020

5

9 912

6 641.04

 

-

-

-

19/10/2020

-

-

-

 

1

1

0.69

21/10/2020

1

1

0.68

 

1

1

0.68

23/10/2020

-

-

-

 

1

1 000

690.00

26/10/2020

5

11 000

7 260.00

 

-

-

-

27/10/2020

5

6 536

4 183.04

 

-

-

-

28/10/2020

24

23 464

14 547.68

 

-

-

-

29/10/2020

3

6 000

3 600.00

 

-

-

-

02/11/2020

2

2 000

1 220.00

 

6

5 571

3 454.02

03/11/2020

-

-

-

 

13

8 429

5 310.27

06/11/2020

-

-

-

 

15

20 000

13 200.00

09/11/2020

-

-

-

 

2

5 000

3 450.00

10/11/2020

5

16 343

11 276.67

 

10

25 000

17 500.00

11/11/2020

-

-

-

 

4

5 000

3 550.00

13/11/2020

-

-

-

 

2

5 000

3 550.00

16/11/2020

-

-

-

 

3

10 000

7 300.00

17/11/2020

1

3 469

2 462.99

 

-

-

-

18/11/2020

1

1

0.72

 

1

1

0.72

19/11/2020

1

2 720

2 067.20

 

9

30 000

23 100.00

20/11/2020

-

-

-

 

4

10 000

8 100.00

23/11/2020

7

22 280

16 932.80

 

-

-

-

24/11/2020

-

-

-

 

3

5 000

3 850.00

01/12/2020

1

5 000

3 700.00

 

-

-

-

03/12/2020

-

-

-

 

5

5 000

3 850.00

11/12/2020

11

35 188

24 983.48

 

4

15 000

10 950.00

14/12/2020

4

15 881

11 116.70

 

-

-

-

15/12/2020

4

20 000

12 800.00

 

6

13 169

8 954.92

24/12/2020

2

3 000

2 010.00

 

1

1 313

905.97

30/12/2020

2

5 000

3 300.00

 

-

-

-

Onxeo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



