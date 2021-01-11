 

Alarm.com Develops the First Touchless Video Doorbell

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) has released the first commercially available video doorbell that rings without requiring any contact to reduce public health risks and make home visits and deliveries safer for all. The Alarm.com Touchless Video Doorbell is the next generation of video doorbells, combining sleek design with some of the most advanced video intelligence available to consumers for touch-free operation. It is the latest technology innovation from the company that pioneered smart home security.

The Alarm.com Touchless Video Doorbell rings without any contact to make home visits and deliveries safer for everyone.

The Alarm.com Touchless Video Doorbell eliminates the need to physically press a doorbell button. Anyone coming to the front door simply stands on a doormat placed at a safe distance to ring the chime. Rather than using motion detection common to other doorbell cameras, rapid and accurate person detection activates the Alarm.com Video Doorbell to reduce unimportant interruptions. When a person is detected, the doorbell immediately triggers the existing chime in the home, sends a mobile alert to the homeowner and starts recording a video clip. Homeowners can see and speak with visitors through the Touchless Video Doorbell’s live HD video and two-way audio instead of having to answer the door.

“Protecting the health and safety of loved ones and our communities has never been more important,” said Anne Ferguson, VP of marketing at Alarm.com. “Particularly in the current environment, our front doors have become an even greater hotbed of activity. Our Touchless Video Doorbell helps homeowners and visitors alike maintain social distance and avoid encountering germs, bacteria and viruses that may exist on surfaces around the front door. Adding this touch-free solution to an Alarm.com-powered smart home security system is another way we can stay vigilant and protect one another.”

As an integrated part of the expansive Alarm.com ecosystem, the Touchless Video Doorbell can automatically trigger other device activity through user-defined rules. For example, lights can turn on when the doorbell detects a person. Rapid people detection also helps ensure that inadvertent chimes are not triggered by animals, packages or other non-human objects.

The device also features:

  • 150° vertical field of view that gives homeowners a full head-to-toe image of visitors and clear look at packages left on the doorstep
  • Optimized portrait viewing on mobile so there’s no need to rotate the mobile device
  • Full HD resolution, HDR, and infrared night vision
  • Onboard heater for low temperature operation
  • Live video and saved clip viewing using the Alarm.com mobile app or website

The Alarm.com Touchless Video Doorbell will be available through the company’s robust network of professional security service providers. Visit http://home.alarm.com/video-doorbell for more information and to find service providers in your area.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

