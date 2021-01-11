Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Shares Outlook for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today shared its financial expectations for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, in advance of its planned presentation at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. The Company noted that its projected results reflect ongoing progress from the disciplined execution on its strategy including the acceleration of its digital transformation initiatives. In addition, the Company noted its retail store operations continued to be negatively impacted from local restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the disruptions escalating as the fourth quarter progressed. Despite this impact, the Company expects to deliver a significant increase in e-commerce sales, strong gross profit and an increase in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet at quarter-end compared to the prior year’s results.

For the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter (13 weeks ending January 30, 2021 compared to the 13 weeks ended February 1, 2020), the Company expects: