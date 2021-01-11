 

Zuora Management to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

11.01.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

  • Needham 21st Annual Growth Conference
    Presentation: Tuesday, January 12, at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT)
  • Jefferies Annual Software Bus Tour
    Presentation: Thursday, January 14, at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT)

Live Webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.zuora.com

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2021 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscription Economy and Powering the Subscription Economy are trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

