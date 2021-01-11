CommScope to Showcase New, Innovative SURFboard Home Network Devices During the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show

CommScope’s family of ARRIS SURFboard products will take centerstage during this year’s virtual Consumer Electronics Show with the introduction of two new members to its industry-leading gigabit whole-home mesh portfolio—the ARRIS SURFboard mAX and the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Express.

The SURFboard mAX is the latest tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system and features the industry’s newest 802.11ax standard with increased data capacity to handle a customer’s whole-home network needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As more people continue to work and learn from home, they are making upgrades to get the best speed and Wi-Fi coverage for their homes,” said Evan Groat, Senior Vice President, Retail Products, CommScope. “The SURFboard mAX and the SURFboard mAX Express are the latest innovations from CommScope that offers consumers several new options for achieving whole-home coverage using the latest Wi-Fi technologies.”

By deploying a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, customers will receive unparalleled connectivity, turning a home into a smart, connected home. This technology provides maximum speed, coverage and capacity so devices run at peak performance. As technology develops, more devices will connect to a home network in the future (i.e., 8K TV streams, telehealth, and AR/VR experiences) driving the need for higher bandwidth and consistent, ubiquitous coverage.

The SURFboard mAX is the latest tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system and features the industry’s newest 802.11ax standard with increased data capacity to handle a customer’s whole-home network needs. The SURFboard mAX complements the flagship SURFboard mAX Pro and SURFboard mAX Plus mesh systems. Designed to reduce dead zones in the home and compatible with many internet plans, the SURFboard mAX system features an advanced tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh design with two routers, each delivering up to 6.6 Gbps speeds and providing a total coverage area of up to 5,500 sq. ft. Its third band, with 4×4 Wi-Fi 6, provides a dedicated backhaul to ensure the maximum service speeds across the entire home.1