GenMark Diagnostics Provides Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for 2020

Total revenue for 2020 is expected to be approximately $171 million, representing an increase of approximately 95% over 2019 ePlex revenue for the full year 2020 is expected to be approximately $152 million, an increase of 155% over 2019

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be approximately $50 million, representing an increase of 84% over the fourth quarter of 2019 ePlex revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be approximately $45 million, an increase of 138% over the fourth quarter of 2019

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 39% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and between 39% and 40% for the full year 2020



Operational Highlights

Placed 70 net new ePlex analyzers in the fourth quarter of 2020, finishing the year with an installed base of 792 ePlex analyzers placed worldwide ePlex installed base grew 50% year over year

Fourth quarter annuity was approximately $220,000 per analyzer, compared to approximately $148,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019

Increased manufacturing capacity by more than 75% versus prior year with the completion of the first of two new production lines during the quarter

“Fourth quarter demand remained very strong, driven by our ePlex RP2 and blood culture ID panels that provide broad pathogen coverage and simplified workflow with hands on time of one minute or less,” said Scott Mendel, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we validated the first of our two new ePlex manufacturing lines that increases our production capacity to approximately 160,000 ePlex tests per month and we remain on track to validate the second line in the very near future.”

“With multi-year contracts that include committed volumes, GenMark has created an enduring and recurring revenue stream that provides visibility to driving continued top line growth in 2021. I’m proud of the entire GenMark organization, as we remained committed to our key priorities and delivered remarkable results throughout the entire year under extraordinary circumstances,” concluded Mendel.